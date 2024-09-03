Training Session Held For Judicial, Paralegal Staff
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy Peshawar (KPJA) has launched a series of training programs, aimed at enhancing the professional skills of judicial and paralegal staff across the province.
A press release from the Judicial Academy said on Tuesday that the inaugural session of this training series took place at the Academy, with Director General, Jahanzeb Shinwari, as the Chief Guest. Dean Faculty, Zia-ur- Rehman, Senior Director Administration, Dost Mohammad Khan, and Senior Director Research & Publication, Dr. Qazi Attaullah and Academy officers were also present on the occasion.
In his welcome address, the Director General, KPJA emphasized that the objective of this one-day training was to strengthen the justice sector by boosting the professional capabilities of Paralegal staff. He highlighted the crucial role of petition writers in drafting plaints, revision and review petitions as well as appeals. The training has been designed to enhance participants' skills and knowledge for better service delivery and required quality performance.
DG, in his speech, placed great emphasis on keeping accuracy and correctness in preparing legal documents. He also explained how a legal document could be made precise and concise.
He added that committing an error in a written form (document) is more injurious than an error in oral descriptions. Legal documents have its own significance in the process of adjudication. In arriving at the right conclusion of the case, written materials have a vital role. He drew the attention of the participants to the fact that an error in written material, caused by mistake or negligence, would destroy the case of a litigant. And if such an error is committed intentionally, it would not be an offense only but also great sin, and the person would be accountable on the Day of Judgment.
The resource persons delivered lectures on "Professional Ethics,", "Substantive & Procedural Law" and "Maintenance of Record."
In the concluding session, The Director General, KPJA, conferred certificates upon the participants.
