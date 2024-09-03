Open Menu

Training Session Held For Judicial, Paralegal Staff

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Training session held for judicial, paralegal staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy Peshawar (KPJA) has launched a series of training programs, aimed at enhancing the professional skills of judicial and paralegal staff across the province.

A press release from the Judicial Academy said on Tuesday that the inaugural session of this training series took place at the Academy, with Director General, Jahanzeb Shinwari, as the Chief Guest. Dean Faculty, Zia-ur- Rehman, Senior Director Administration, Dost Mohammad Khan, and Senior Director Research & Publication, Dr. Qazi Attaullah and Academy officers were also present on the occasion.

In his welcome address, the Director General, KPJA emphasized that the objective of this one-day training was to strengthen the justice sector by boosting the professional capabilities of Paralegal staff. He highlighted the crucial role of petition writers in drafting plaints, revision and review petitions as well as appeals. The training has been designed to enhance participants' skills and knowledge for better service delivery and required quality performance.

DG, in his speech, placed great emphasis on keeping accuracy and correctness in preparing legal documents. He also explained how a legal document could be made precise and concise.

He added that committing an error in a written form (document) is more injurious than an error in oral descriptions. Legal documents have its own significance in the process of adjudication. In arriving at the right conclusion of the case, written materials have a vital role. He drew the attention of the participants to the fact that an error in written material, caused by mistake or negligence, would destroy the case of a litigant. And if such an error is committed intentionally, it would not be an offense only but also great sin, and the person would be accountable on the Day of Judgment.

The resource persons delivered lectures on "Professional Ethics,", "Substantive & Procedural Law" and "Maintenance of Record."

In the concluding session, The Director General, KPJA, conferred certificates upon the participants.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oral From

Recent Stories

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

4 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

4 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

6 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

6 hours ago
 Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

10 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

19 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

19 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

19 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecti ..

IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife

19 hours ago
 Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to ..

Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan