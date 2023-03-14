Training session held for local government representatives of Bajaur, Lower Dir districts

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department with the assistance of the Sub-National Governance Program (SNG), Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office United Kingdom (FCDO) arranged an orientation session on rules of district government for elected local government representatives of the merged districts of Bajaur and Lower Dir.

The session was held at Timergara and chaired by Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir.

The session was attended by 33 elected representatives including women and minority representatives from Lower Dir and Bajaur districts.

The purpose of the session was to equip elected local government representatives with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively perform their duties under the new local government system.

Participants were informed that the SNG program provides technical assistance and capacity-building to the government in implementing policies and reforms at the provincial and local levels.

It aims to strengthen democracy, promote economic growth and reduce poverty in Pakistan through governance reforms and improved service delivery.