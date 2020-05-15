UrduPoint.com
Training Session Held For Medical Practitioners To Fight Against COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 04:52 PM

Training session held for medical practitioners to fight against COVID-19

The Impact UK organised the second training session for capacity building of medical professionals and health facilitators of public and private sectors hospitals to support them to fight against the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Impact UK organised the second training session for capacity building of medical professionals and health facilitators of public and private sectors hospitals to support them to fight against the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. The Impact UK is an organisation run by Pakistani expatriates aimed to pay back their home country through various events, said a spokespetson of Ghulam Muhsmmad Medical College Hospital Sukkur on Friday. The second session was moderated by Dr Ismail Memon from Cardiff Wales, while the trainers were Mahmood Soomro from NHS London and Dr Junaid, Professor of Emergency Medicine from John Hopkins USA, through video links.

It was an interactive session providing a platform for ongoing clinical and skill support knowledge to fellow doctors on modern medical techniques.

The Impact UK thanked all heads of health institutions for making training session possible during COVID-19 and had diffused the fear among the medical staff and created understanding about the virus. Main focus of training was to enhance understanding of management of high influx of patients with COVID-19 or similar symptoms using different pathways and protocols of USA and UK, which were shared with them to apply.

