UrduPoint.com

Training Session Held For Rescuers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 04:37 PM

Training session held for rescuers

A one-day training session was held at Rescue-1122 central station, Kutchehry Road, to provide first aid to patients in case of bleeding.

Rescue Safety Officer Muhammad Ehsan imparted training to the rescuers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :A one-day training session was held at Rescue-1122 central station, Kutchehry Road, to provide first aid to patients in case of bleeding.

Rescue Safety Officer Muhammad Ehsan imparted training to the rescuers.

Regional Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid said that the purpose of the training was to carry forward the 'Pakistan Life Saver programme' of Agha Khan University.

He also witnessed the training exercises during the session.

Related Topics

Pakistan Road

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates Ship Lift & Transfer System at Kara ..

PM inaugurates Ship Lift & Transfer System at Karachi Shipyard

3 minutes ago
 Yazman Deaf Cricket Club wins match

Yazman Deaf Cricket Club wins match

3 minutes ago
 NAB reiterates adopting zero tolerance policy agai ..

NAB reiterates adopting zero tolerance policy against big fish

3 minutes ago
 Forest department sizes two loaded trucks of timbe ..

Forest department sizes two loaded trucks of timber

3 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

3 minutes ago
 Names of suspects placed on ECL

Names of suspects placed on ECL

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.