Training session held for rescuers

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :A one-day training session was held at Rescue-1122 central station, Kutchehry Road, to provide first aid to patients in case of bleeding.

Rescue Safety Officer Muhammad Ehsan imparted training to the rescuers.

Regional Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid said that the purpose of the training was to carry forward the 'Pakistan Life Saver programme' of Agha Khan University.

He also witnessed the training exercises during the session.