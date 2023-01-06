Training session held on child sexual abuse laws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The Roshni Helpline-1138 in collaboration with High Court Bar Association and District Bar Association here on Friday organized a one-day training session for lawyers community regarding laws related to sexual abuse of children.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Muhammad Saleem Marwat was the chief guest at the training session which was also attended by Additional Registrar High Court Ghulam Abbas, District Attorney Dera Farhaj Sikander Baloch, Senior Vice President of Supreme Court Bar Association Saleem Ullah Ranazai, President High Court Bar Hidayat Ullah Malana, General Secretary High Court Bar Waqar Alam President District Bar Association Muhammad Irfan, General Secretary District Bar Association Aamir Farid Saduzai, Focal Person NGOs Registration Social Welfare Department Dera Amjad Parvez and a large number of male and female lawyers of Dera Ismail Khan.

Head of Roshni Helpline-1138 Muhammad Ali and Operational Manager Ali Shan Zaidi informed the participants about the sexual abuse of children and presented them a report in this regard. On this occasion, the participating lawyers assured their cooperation to resolve such cases on priority basis in future.

The chief guest appreciated the efforts of Roshni Helpline-1138 and assured that the police department would resolve the cases of sexual violence against children on priority basis so that the culprits involved in that sexual violence could be brought to justice and the sexual violence should be discouraged in the society.

At the end of the training session, shields and certificates were distributed among the participants including RPO Muhammad Saleem Marwat, Additional Registrar High Court Ghulam Abbas, District Attorney Dera Farhaj Sikander Baloch and the lawyers.