The training wing of the district emergency service 1122 on Saturday conducted a one-day training session on basic life support(BLS) and provision of the first aid for the Central Jail's staff

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :The training wing of the district emergency service 1122 on Saturday conducted a one-day training session on basic life support(BLS) and provision of the first aid for the Central Jail's staff.

During the training session which was conducted under the supervision of the training wing Incharge Izaz Mahmood, the jail staff was educated through the practical demonstration as to how to take safety steps and provide first aid when they meet emergencies.

The rescue personnel imparted training about the provision of first aid to the injured and subsequently their safe shifting to nearby hospitals.

The Jail administration appreciated the district emergency officer and his team for arranging such useful training for the staff, saying such activities should also be held for employees of other institutions to equip them with basic life support skills.