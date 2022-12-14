UrduPoint.com

Training Session Held On Technical Parameters Of Governance

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 03:50 PM

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :A one-day training session was held to educate officials about the technical parameters of governance-related activities in the district.

The training titled "Governance +" which is an evidence-based performance management system integrated with the citizen feedback model was conducted on the directives of the deputy commissioner for the technical focal persons of departments throughout the Lakki Marwat district.

The training was aimed at enabling the officers to create a digital work plan, assign responsibilities, deliverables, and timelines for specific policies or strategies and track and monitor the performance of every activity.

The citizens, through the marastyal app, can report issues regarding governance activities under execution in their respective areas.

For now, a comprehensive governance program will be executed where the governance work plan will be tracked and the citizen's input will be captured.

The Incharge DC office PMRU, while addressing the participants emphasized the importance of the training, saying it will help work in line with good governance parameters.

