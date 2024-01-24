Training Session Held To Combat Dengue
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 08:35 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority Dr Ijaz Ahmed Khan Wednesday said that the best anti-dengue measures were taken by the administration last year to control the spread of the fatal virus.
He expressed these views while addressing the pre-dengue season refresher training session of the field staff of the Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi area.
The CEO said that the purpose of conducting pre-dengue season refresher training was to prepare oneself for anti-dengue measures.
He added that refresher training sessions will help in making the anti-dengue campaign operationally successful.
Other speakers said that it was a pleasure to conduct training in a dengue-free environment.
More than 450 male and female workers including health inspector, sanitary inspector, CDCO, CDC Inspector, Lady health
supervisor, lady health workers and sanitary Patrol participated in the session.
DHO Dr Ehsan Ghani, DDHO Dr Hasnain Shah Tirmizi, Dr. Saqlain Raza Shah and others were also present.
