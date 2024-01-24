Open Menu

Training Session Held To Combat Dengue

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 08:35 PM

Training session held to combat dengue

Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority Dr Ijaz Ahmed Khan Wednesday said that the best anti-dengue measures were taken by the administration last year to control the spread of the fatal virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority Dr Ijaz Ahmed Khan Wednesday said that the best anti-dengue measures were taken by the administration last year to control the spread of the fatal virus.

He expressed these views while addressing the pre-dengue season refresher training session of the field staff of the Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi area.

The CEO said that the purpose of conducting pre-dengue season refresher training was to prepare oneself for anti-dengue measures.

He added that refresher training sessions will help in making the anti-dengue campaign operationally successful.

Other speakers said that it was a pleasure to conduct training in a dengue-free environment.

More than 450 male and female workers including health inspector, sanitary inspector, CDCO, CDC Inspector, Lady health

supervisor, lady health workers and sanitary Patrol participated in the session.

DHO Dr Ehsan Ghani, DDHO Dr Hasnain Shah Tirmizi, Dr. Saqlain Raza Shah and others were also present.

Related Topics

Male Rawalpindi Best

Recent Stories

Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA

Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA

23 seconds ago
 Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa

Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa

5 minutes ago
 IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP

IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP

5 minutes ago
 Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj se ..

Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj season plan

5 minutes ago
 Shah Khawar takes over as PCB chairman

Shah Khawar takes over as PCB chairman

25 seconds ago
 Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard ..

Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard minority rights

5 minutes ago
NHMP close routes due to heavy fog

NHMP close routes due to heavy fog

10 minutes ago
 Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expa ..

Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expansion to deprived areas

10 minutes ago
 Pedestrian die as truck run over him

Pedestrian die as truck run over him

10 minutes ago
 NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria

NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Akhuwat University Kasur

10 minutes ago
 Health Secretary directs to take action against un ..

Health Secretary directs to take action against unregistered & substandard priva ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan