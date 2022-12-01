Training session highlight issues of marginalized communities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :A day long training session on "Tackling Marginalization through Women's Visibility in Digital Journalism", here Thursday highlighted the issues related to marginalized communities including women, minorities, transgenders and others.

The training was organized by Institute of Research, Advocacy and Development (IRADA), Digital Media Alliance of Pakistan (DigiMAP) and Women Journalists Association of Pakistan (WJAP) for media persons.

The purpose of the training was to highlight issues of marginalized communities in digital media, women with religious minority backgrounds, human rights, persons with disabilities and how to report these issues by media persons, said Aftab Alam of IRADA.

The training sessions focused on tackling marginalization through women's visibility in digital journalism. It also included explaining the marginalization or isolation of religious minorities - focussing on implicit and explicit biases as well as on intra sectional issues and constitutional framework of fundamental human rights. The purpose of the session was to highlight that how covering religious minorities in Journalism is crucially important for creating a peaceful, democratic and diverse Pakistan.

The trainers also generated debates on explicit bias which is woven in the political, economic and social systems including political, economic, social and cultural exclusion of the marginalized communities.