Training session of rescuers held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :A training session was held at Central Rescue 1122 on Kutchery Road to enhance operational capabilities of rescuers in emergencies.

According to the Rescue Media Coordinator, the session was held under the supervision of Regional Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid to further enhance operational capabilities.

The training session was attended by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, Incharge Control Room Irfan Yaqoob, Rescue Safety Officer Muhammad Ehsan, station in charges and rescuers.

On this occasion, Regional Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid not only delivered a lecture on fireemergency but also conducted firefighting training.