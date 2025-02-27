Training Session On Basic Life Support Held For Students
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 03:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The district emergency service-Rescue 112 conducted a one-day session about first aid and basic life support for the students of the pharmacy department of a university.
According to the spokesman of the emergency service, the crucial workshop was arranged under the supervision of district emergency officer Eng Fasihullah.
He said that the Rescue 1122 training team was educated on various aspects of first aid and basic life support techniques such as how to immediately provide medical assistance in emergency situations.
The participants were trained through practical demonstration and the students took keen interest.
The university’ management the training team of Rescue 1122 for their efforts in conducting such useful training session on life-saving skills for its students.
