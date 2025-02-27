Open Menu

Training Session On Basic Life Support Held For Students

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Training session on basic life support held for students

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The district emergency service-Rescue 112 conducted a one-day session about first aid and basic life support for the students of the pharmacy department of a university.

According to the spokesman of the emergency service, the crucial workshop was arranged under the supervision of district emergency officer Eng Fasihullah.

He said that the Rescue 1122 training team was educated on various aspects of first aid and basic life support techniques such as how to immediately provide medical assistance in emergency situations.

The participants were trained through practical demonstration and the students took keen interest.

The university’ management the training team of Rescue 1122 for their efforts in conducting such useful training session on life-saving skills for its students.

Recent Stories

MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on ..

MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on automatic qualification recog ..

28 minutes ago
 Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minis ..

Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister

43 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform ..

Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform to boost workforce management

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Om ..

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Omni™ in Pakistan to Advance T ..

45 minutes ago
 Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Lates ..

Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Latest AI Product Ecosystem at MWC ..

50 minutes ago
 MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT

59 minutes ago
Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s recep ..

Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s reception of Emperor’s birthday

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Republic on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands ..

UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands of Palestinians in first year

3 hours ago
 World must act to end violence in Palestinian terr ..

World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan