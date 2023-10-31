Training session on e-Procurement kicks off at PITB

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has started a four-day training workshop on e-Procurement software here at Arfa Karim Tower

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) in collaboration with Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has started a four-day training workshop on e-Procurement software here at Arfa Karim Tower.

The software will be rolled out in all the administrative departments of Punjab as part of the e-Procurement initiative.

Managing Director PPRA Punjab Waqar Azim gave awareness about procurement life cycle in the first half of the day while the second half was conducted by the team from PITB e-Procurement wing, says a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The workshop was attended by the staff members of 23 Administrative Departments of Punjab. The first day concluded with an interactive Q&A activity.

PS to Chief Secretary Punjab Captain (R) Farrukh Attique, PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif and Director Procurement & Development Ataur Rehman were also present.