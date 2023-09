Training session on ‘Food Entrepreneurship and Empowering Women’ held

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) in collaboration with Pak-Korea Nutrition Center arranged a training session for women on ‘Food Entrepreneurship and Empowering Women’ here on Monday

FAISALABAD,(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) in collaboration with Pak-Korea Nutrition Center arranged a training session for women on ‘Food Entrepreneurship and Empowering Women’ here on Monday.



President food Science and Technology Prof Dr Ayesha Samin, CEO Green Circle Sajid Iqbal and Director General Agri Tourism Dr Kamran addressed the seminar.

The students were briefed about product development by trainers including Mian Kamran Sharif, Naz Fariha Shahid.

The faculty, heads of different departments and students participated in the session.