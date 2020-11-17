Training session on 'Project Evolution' held

Sindh Works and Services Department on Tuesday held 7th session of a training titled 'Project Evolution' at a local hotel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ):Sindh Works and Services Department on Tuesday held 7th session of a training titled 'Project Evolution' at a local hotel.

The training is part of Asian Development Bank assisted-project for preparing Sindh road network master-plan and institutional strengthening and training.

Secretary Works & Services Imran Atta Soomro said that Sindh road network master-plan is a visionary project it will prove to be a great asset for the Sindh government.

He lauded the services of Project Director Makhdoom Mushtaq Ahmed Memon and his team for achieving the target and brilliant performance.

Earlier, the session kicked off with opening remarks of Project Director Makhdoom Mushtaq Ahmed Memon.

He said that Sindh road network master-plan vision 2020-40 would prove to be navigator for works and services department.