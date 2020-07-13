UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Training Session On Testing, Diagnosis Of COVID-19 Held

Faizan Hashmi 46 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Training session on testing, diagnosis of COVID-19 held

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Impact, a UK-based organisation on Monday held a training session on testing, diagnosis and clinical management of COVID-19 "Virology & Infectious Disease Perspective".

The session was joined by most of Sindh province's public sectors hospitals including Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur which was evidence based and latest research laden, focusing around the real ground level challenges in both Pakistan and the Western world.

It was moderated by Dr Syed Amjad Iqbal.

The first speaker, Dr Bazgha Siddiqui (infectious diseases consultant) from Chicago, USA, provided updates on treatment which include emerging challenges with COVID-19 (drug reactions, scarcity of medicines, on-going trials, etc).

She also highlighted Dexamethasone use in patients who require oxygen at hospital level. She mentioned in her talk that there is no role of giving Azithromycin as it can lead to cardiac complications. The second part of the session was led by consultant Virologist Dr Mohammad Raza Naqvee, who gave informative talk on extensive myth busting, guidelines around testing and retesting, cost effectiveness, swabs handling and realistic target approach to testing and treatment.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan USA World Osama Bin Laden Sukkur Lead Chicago From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE, South Korea present effective crisis manageme ..

21 minutes ago

GCC Secretary-General condemns Houthi attacks on c ..

2 hours ago

Coalition refers &#039;targeted operation&#039; re ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,852 new COVID-19 cases, 20 ..

2 hours ago

DCD announces Public Policy Development Guide for ..

3 hours ago

OIC condemns Houthi attacks on civilians in Saudi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.