Training session on testing, diagnosis of COVID-19 held

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Impact, a UK-based organisation on Monday held a training session on testing, diagnosis and clinical management of COVID-19 "Virology & Infectious Disease Perspective".

The session was joined by most of Sindh province's public sectors hospitals including Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur which was evidence based and latest research laden, focusing around the real ground level challenges in both Pakistan and the Western world.

It was moderated by Dr Syed Amjad Iqbal.

The first speaker, Dr Bazgha Siddiqui (infectious diseases consultant) from Chicago, USA, provided updates on treatment which include emerging challenges with COVID-19 (drug reactions, scarcity of medicines, on-going trials, etc).

She also highlighted Dexamethasone use in patients who require oxygen at hospital level. She mentioned in her talk that there is no role of giving Azithromycin as it can lead to cardiac complications. The second part of the session was led by consultant Virologist Dr Mohammad Raza Naqvee, who gave informative talk on extensive myth busting, guidelines around testing and retesting, cost effectiveness, swabs handling and realistic target approach to testing and treatment.