UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Training Session On Tobacco Control Held At Lahore Transport Company

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:16 PM

Training session on tobacco control held at Lahore Transport Company

An awareness training session regarding consequences of using tobacco was held with the collaboration of Tobacco Control Cell at Lahore Transport Company (LTC) headquarters, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :An awareness training session regarding consequences of using tobacco was held with the collaboration of Tobacco Control Cell at Lahore Transport Company (LTC) headquarters, here on Wednesday.

The training programme was organised for employees of the LTC to educate them about the effects of tobacco on human health.

The speakers stressed the need for saving society from the menace. The called upon all stakeholder, including healthcare professionals, non-governmental organisations and academia, especially research-based institutes, to come forward and play their role in private and public sectors.

The speakers included Tobacco Control Cell Deputy Director General Minhaj-us-Siraj, Project Manager Aftab Ahmed, Manager Operations LTC Rizwan Elahi, Deputy Manager HR LTC Khurram Siddique, Deputy Head of Communication Nasir Hussain and other officials were also present in the training programme.

Minhaj-us-Siraj said that in accordance with existing laws pertaining to control of tobacco, smoking was prohibited under public service vehicles whereas it was the responsibility of private transport operator, fare collector and driver to refrain the commuter from smoke in public transport.

Later, he distributed the training certificates among the participants on completion of one day training program.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Driver Vehicles Nasir All From

Recent Stories

Poet Ahmad Shamim's death anniversary observed

36 seconds ago

ILF women delegation calls on Punjab law Minister

38 seconds ago

French Deliveroo cyclists urge boycott in pay disp ..

40 seconds ago

Ten Wounded in Police Assault on Ex-Kyrgyz Preside ..

47 seconds ago

Man shot dead in Faisalabad

20 minutes ago

Pak-Afghanistan agrees to start process of Prefere ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.