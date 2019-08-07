Training session on tobacco control held at Lahore Transport Company

An awareness training session regarding consequences of using tobacco was held with the collaboration of Tobacco Control Cell at Lahore Transport Company (LTC) headquarters, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :An awareness training session regarding consequences of using tobacco was held with the collaboration of Tobacco Control Cell at Lahore Transport Company (LTC) headquarters, here on Wednesday.

The training programme was organised for employees of the LTC to educate them about the effects of tobacco on human health.

The speakers stressed the need for saving society from the menace. The called upon all stakeholder, including healthcare professionals, non-governmental organisations and academia, especially research-based institutes, to come forward and play their role in private and public sectors.

The speakers included Tobacco Control Cell Deputy Director General Minhaj-us-Siraj, Project Manager Aftab Ahmed, Manager Operations LTC Rizwan Elahi, Deputy Manager HR LTC Khurram Siddique, Deputy Head of Communication Nasir Hussain and other officials were also present in the training programme.

Minhaj-us-Siraj said that in accordance with existing laws pertaining to control of tobacco, smoking was prohibited under public service vehicles whereas it was the responsibility of private transport operator, fare collector and driver to refrain the commuter from smoke in public transport.

Later, he distributed the training certificates among the participants on completion of one day training program.