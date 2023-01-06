UrduPoint.com

Training Session Organized For Lawyers On Child Sexual Abuse

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Training session organized for lawyers on child sexual abuse

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The Roshni Helpline-1138 in collaboration with High Court Bar Association and District Bar Association organized a one-day training session for the lawyers' community regarding the sexual abuse of children.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) DI Khan, Muhammad Saleem Marwat, was the chief guest at the training session which was attended by Additional Registrar High Court Ghulam Abbas, District Attorney Dera Farhaj Sikander Baloch, Senior Vice President of Supreme Court Bar Association Saleem Ullah Ranizai, President High Court Bar Hidayat Ullah Malana, General Secretary Waqar Alam, President District Bar Association Muhammad Irfan, General Secretary Aamir Farid Saduzai, Focal Person NGOs Registration Social Welfare Department Amjad Parvez and a large number of male and female lawyers of Dera Ismail Khan.

The head of Roshni helpline-1138 Muhammad Ali and the Operational Manager Ali Shan Zaidi informed the participants about the sexual abuse of children and presented a report in this regard.

On this occasion, the participating lawyers assured their cooperation to resolve such cases on a priority basis.

The chief guest, RPO Muhammad Saleem Marwat appreciated the efforts of Roshni helpline-1138 and assured that the police department would resolve the cases of sexual violence against children on a priority basis so that the culprits involved in that sexual violence could be brought to justice and the sexual violence would be discouraged in the society.

At the end of the training session, shields and certificates were distributed among the participants including RPO Muhammad Saleem Marwat, Additional Registrar High Court Ghulam Abbas, District Attorney Dera Farhaj Sikander Baloch and the lawyers.

