Training session organized for preparation of development budget

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :A training session was organized by the Planning and Development Department of South Punjab under the chairmanship of Secretary Planning and Development South Punjab Shoaib Iqbal Syed.

The training session was attended by focal persons from all the departments of the South Punjab Secretariat. They were provided training on the preparation of the new development budget and online SMDP portal. This portal is designed for direct approvals of development schemes.

Secretary Planning and Development South Punjab Shoaib Iqbal Syed briefed about the importance of the portal and also highlighted the features of the new development budget. He said that the guidelines of the new budget have already been sent to the departments.

The departments have been urged to take these guidelines into consideration while preparing the new budget. Secretary Planning and Development Shoaib Iqbal Syed said that there will be a separate development budget for South Punjab to ensure all the funds are spent in the region.

He said that the departments should complete the ongoing development projects so that the maximum budget could be allocated for the new development projects. He further said that all the departments should consult with all the stakeholders for the preparation of the new budget so that the welfare schemes of the people could be a part of this budget.