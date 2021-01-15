Training session regarding Typhoid Conjugate vaccine held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :A training session for the general practitioner (private doctors) regarding Typhoid Conjugate vaccine was held at the district health development center here Friday.

Chief executive Officer health Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Sipra, Health education Officer Shafique Ahmed Asif, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed, Additional Director EPIDG health office Lahore Dr Abdul Jabbar, and Dr Faheem from King Edward Medical University participated in the session.

CEO health Mushtaq Sipra said that Typhoid Conjugate vaccination campaign would be observed in the district from February 1 to 15 during which children from nine months to 15 years would be vaccinated.