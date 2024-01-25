Training session with regard to upcoming General Elections held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) A one day training session on code of conduct for national media with regard to upcoming General Elections was organized by Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) here at its Headquarters on Thursday.

The training session was conducted by Senior Journalist Mateen Haider and was attended by APP reporters, cameramen, news editors etc.

In the session, Haider briefed about the tips and code of conducts for reporters while covering the general elections.

He said a reporter should always take solid notes or record the speech of the candidate running in the elections when meetings in public so that there should be no ambiguity in the statements.

“Reporters should also focus on the side stories that come along in these meetings of candidates with public. The side stories should have views of public, workers, veteran leaders and security situation,” he said.

Haider was of the view that in becoming a star reporter, a journalist should also ask critical questions but not controversial ones.

“If a reporter can’t ask questions then he or she should stay at the news desk and not in the field. A reporter should attend press briefings of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), party leaders and politicians,” he said.

Haider said a reporter should ask ECP if any politician had approached them regarding any reservations.

“Never ever breach the trust of the source while filing or giving news. Talk to ECP Commissioner, DGs before and after elections, try to understand what ECP shares for the elections as to have clarity in the information a reporter has to share,” he said.

He said media role was like a watch dog and the reporter should also know that as per ECP rules there was a limit on expenditures for candidates in elections.

“Do not make sources, make friends who can provide you with beneficial information regarding elections. And if there is any doubt in the news then use the word likely in your stories,” he said.

Haider said media should conduct interviews of mainstream candidates and ask for critical questions. Do not let him impose their party agendas in the interview and do not eat food in the elections which is for the workers instead keep your own things.

He said a reporter must reach out to parties, public for their views on the elections and if by any chance he comes along any abusive word then it should be censored.

“Do analytical interviews, reach out for foreign observers for their views and maintain neutrality and objectivity. Always take pictures which have a positive image of the activity,” he said.

He said if a reporter came along any news circulating on social media then deal it with caution, extreme care and verify it properly.

“Do not confront law enforcement agencies and maintain a distance from them on the Election Day. Highlight things positively and take public views, dig out human interest stories, highlight tea food stalls installed at places where elections are ongoing,” he said.

Speaking out tips for covering general elections, Haider said never wear any shirt having logo of any political party.

A reporter should always mention his or her location of where they were covering elections and always keep water, food and medicines with them during coverage.

“Always have credibility while reporting news, never spread hatred as our job is to promote harmony. Respect your minorities while reporting and play with words in your news stories,” he said.

It may be mentioned that Mateen Haider is a senior analyst and anchorperson at GTV network.

He has about 30 years of experience in journalism working with top media houses. He also has 15 years experience of teaching in various universities across Pakistan. As a journalist he has covered several general elections in Pakistan since 1990.