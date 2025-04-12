Training Sessions Conducted On Infant Mental Health
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Health Services academy (HSA) on Saturday conducted various training sessions in different cities on early childhood development and infant mental health.
These sessions were held as part of Pakistan’s First Infant Mental Health Conference: Baby Matters, being organized by Healing Triad Pakistan, the Pakistan Institute of Living and Learning (PILL) and HSA.
This event has provided a platform to healthcare professionals, educators, researchers, and policymakers to discuss the critical importance of infant mental health.
The conference featured the Honeybee Model, a strategic approach to training and knowledge dissemination.
Experts initially gathered at the Health Services Academy (HSA) and then deployed to various regions across Pakistan.
After conducting their workshops and interfacing with the local regions, these professionals are now returning to the center to share their experiences and insights tomorrow.
This reconvening marks a key moment for reflection, learning, and continued collaboration.
These workshops were held in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Karachi, focusing on early childhood development, caregiver support, and intervention strategies, equipping attendees with the latest research and practical tools to foster healthy emotional and cognitive growth in infants.
Karachi hosted two compelling workshops at Ziauddin University Hospital, led by global experts Dr Jessica Gordon and Dr Yolanda Fountain Hardy. These sessions focused on early childhood, mental health detection and the transformative power of play therapy.
In Lahore, attendees at Punjab University and Mayo Hospital explored brain development and community-rooted interventions.
Facilitators Dani Stamm Thomas and Dr Nicki Dawson provided actionable strategies tailored to Pakistan's unique context.
Peshawar welcomed participants to a full-day session at Khyber Medical College led by Dr Joanna Herrera and Dr Angel Belle Dy, where healthcare professionals gained practical tools to foster early childhood well-being.
In Islamabad, two impactful workshops emphasized the healing potential of caregiving rituals and trauma-informed care.
Dr Marva Lewis and Dr Chandra Ghosh Ippen inspired audiences with culturally grounded, relationship-based approaches.
Rawalpindi featured a vital workshop on grief-sensitive healthcare at Benazir Bhutto Hospital, delivered by Dr Celeste Poe and Prof Asad Nizami, offering clinicians powerful tools for compassionate care.
The online session brought global perspective through Ms Rochelle Matacz, who presented Australia’s pioneering “Pregnancy to Parenthood (P2P)” model—sparking dialogue on scalable solutions for perinatal and infant mental health.
The conference is made possible through the collaboration of the institutions including Health Services Academy, The Healing Triad Pakistan, Pakistan Institute of Living and Learning (PILL), Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Institute of Psychology, Pahchaan, Iqra University, Karachi, Omer-E-Rawan, National Disaster Management Association and King Edward Medical University.
The conference’s aim was to raise awareness, promote collaboration, and advocate for policy changes to integrate infant mental health into Pakistan’s healthcare system.
yaw-tyb
Recent Stories
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Street children deserve compassion, care: CM5 hours ago
-
CM condoles death of Khawaja Shahid Mahmood5 hours ago
-
CM grieved over child’s death5 hours ago
-
CM takes notice of maid’s death in Hanjarwal5 hours ago
-
CM grieved over killing of eight Pakistanis5 hours ago
-
PM expresses grief over killing of eight Pakistanis in Iran5 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Shujaat Hussain on elected unopposed President of PML7 hours ago
-
Bench, bar cooperation imperative for speedy justice to litigants: PM aide7 hours ago
-
Two men shot, injured in separate incidents of armed attacks7 hours ago
-
Mirpur set to get International airport as feasibility process begins7 hours ago
-
Mirpur protests Israeli aggression in Palestine, accuses world nations of double standards7 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Bilawal on being elected Chairman PPP7 hours ago