Training Sessions Essential For Professional Development Of Teachers: VC UoA

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Vice Chancellor of The University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan, Professor Dr. Shakibullah said that training sessions for faculty is an important milestone for the professional development of teachers, which promotes modern teaching principles and research skills.

Professor Dr. Shakibullah, who was the Chief guest of the event said this during the certificate distribution ceremony of the training sessions organized under National Outreach Program for Higher Education Faculty was held at University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan.

Vice Chancellor congratulated the participants on the success of the program and distributed certificates among them. Registrar of Agriculture University, Abdul Basit Khan was also present on the occasion, who appreciated the efforts of the management and participants for organizing the training program.

The training program was organized by the National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan from January 27, 2025 to February 15, 2025, with the aim of enhancing the professional skills of teachers, teaching capabilities of faculty members, exposing them to modern teaching and research techniques, and raising the quality of education.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakibullah in his address appreciated the initiative of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) and National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE). He underscored the importance of continuous learning and innovative teaching methods. He stressed that faculty participation in such training programs directly impacts student success. He also lauded the role of NAHE in advancing faculty training across Pakistan. He advised the participants to apply the acquired skills in their teaching and research activities to further improve the quality of education. The Vice-Chancellor congratulated the Coordinator of the Training Program, Dr. Arshad Jameel for the successful conduct of the training and appreciated his administrative skills.

The teachers participating in the training expressed their views on the occasion saying that the training has exposed them to modern teaching and research techniques, which will enable them to teach their students more effectively.

