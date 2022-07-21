UrduPoint.com

Training Sessions For Social Security Hospital Doctors

Published July 21, 2022

Training sessions for Social Security hospital doctors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The Social Security Department is organising special training sessions for improvement of the Social Security hospitals, in line with the standards set by the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC).

Sources said here on Thursday that medical superintendents, additional MSs, deputy MSs, consultants, senior medical officers and senior women medical officers of the hospitals were participating in the session in phases.

The training sessions are being organised on the direction of Social Security Commissioner Humaira Ikram.

In the first session, doctors of Gujrat, Jaranwala, Sheikhupura and Shahdara hospitals participated, while doctors from Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Sialkot attended the second phase of the training session.

The training programme would continue till July 28.

