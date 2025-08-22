Training Sessions Held For Polio UCMOs And Area In-charges Ahead Of Drive In Abbottabad
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming September 2025 anti-polio campaign in Abbottabad, with training sessions being conducted for Union Council Medical Officers (UCMOs) and area in-charges. The initiative, aimed at ensuring smooth and effective execution of the drive, is being carried out under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad.
Additional Assistant Commissioner Shameem Ullah and Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammad Khan attended the training sessions and reviewed the arrangements. Health coordinators briefed the officials on the overall strategy, logistics, and measures in place to reach every household and administer polio drops to children under five years of age.
During the session, UCMOs and area coordinators were sensitized about the challenges they may face in the field, including public awareness, access to remote areas, and ensuring coverage of every child. Officials assured that all necessary support will be extended to overcome these hurdles.
The upcoming campaign is part of the government’s nationwide effort to eradicate polio once and for all, with Abbottabad district administration and health authorities taking proactive measures to make the drive a success.
