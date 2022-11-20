UrduPoint.com

Training Sessions On 'Harnessing Youth For Peace' In KP Universities Commenced

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Training sessions on 'Harnessing Youth for Peace' in KP Universities commenced

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Training sessions on 'Harnessing Youth for Peace' in Universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was commenced at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) to sensitize and train two hundreds faculty members and youth on peace themes including social cohesion, community resilience, critical thinking, leadership, conflict resolution and digital citizenship.

The initiative was taken by Higher education Regulatory Authority (HERA) and supported by Community Resilience Activity North (CRA-N) while funded by U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by International Organization for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The project is divided into 12 training sessions three each at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, Kohat University of Science and Technology, FATA University, and Hazara University, Mansehra, and will be concluded by a research conference at SBBWUP in December, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

These peace promotion training sessions and social action projects will increase opportunities for the youth to interact and break down existing negative stereotypes, thus increasing their positive engagement in society.

These students will also receive training on research methodologies and techniques to produce draft research papers and articles. The enrolled student will receive technical input on how to complete the assigned task while drafting research papers and articles.

Under the project, 100 faculty members from various universities will also get training on diversity management.

Related Topics

Resolution Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Technology Martyrs Shaheed FATA Education Student Mansehra Kohat December Citizenship Women Sunday Hazara University Mansehra From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

9 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

23 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.