Training sessions on 'Harnessing Youth for Peace' in KP Universities commenced

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Training sessions on 'Harnessing Youth for Peace' in Universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was commenced at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) to sensitize and train two hundreds faculty members and youth on peace themes including social cohesion, community resilience, critical thinking, leadership, conflict resolution and digital citizenship.

The initiative was taken by Higher education Regulatory Authority (HERA) and supported by Community Resilience Activity North (CRA-N) while funded by U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by International Organization for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The project is divided into 12 training sessions three each at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, Kohat University of Science and Technology, FATA University, and Hazara University, Mansehra, and will be concluded by a research conference at SBBWUP in December, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

These peace promotion training sessions and social action projects will increase opportunities for the youth to interact and break down existing negative stereotypes, thus increasing their positive engagement in society.

These students will also receive training on research methodologies and techniques to produce draft research papers and articles. The enrolled student will receive technical input on how to complete the assigned task while drafting research papers and articles.

Under the project, 100 faculty members from various universities will also get training on diversity management.