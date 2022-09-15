UrduPoint.com

Training Sessions Urged For Media Persons On Child Protection

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Training sessions urged for media persons on child protection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :More capacity building and training sessions should be organized for media persons on child protection in South Punjab.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Senior Journalist and Human Rights Activist Fauzia Shahid pointed out various problems of children in South Punjab.

She said that trainings were being imparted regarding rights of the children and role media identified in resolving issues like child labour, abuse, corporal punishment, missing facilities in schools, child neglect at family level & children without parental care, beggary, child marriages, sale of children, disabled children and street children.

She said that the stakeholders should organized awareness sessions in D.G Khan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Pakpatan, Sahiwal, Okara and Multan in coordination with district Regional Offices Advisers Consultants for the protection of children .

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Sale Sahiwal Okara Sargodha Gujranwala Family Media Labour

Recent Stories

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hi ..

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hiatus

6 minutes ago
 HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

7 minutes ago
 Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced productio ..

Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced production to cover T20I matches

19 minutes ago
 FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salari ..

FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salaries

30 minutes ago
 President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Si ..

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Sindh

1 hour ago
 Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion ..

Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.