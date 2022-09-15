Training sessions urged for media persons on child protection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :More capacity building and training sessions should be organized for media persons on child protection in South Punjab.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Senior Journalist and Human Rights Activist Fauzia Shahid pointed out various problems of children in South Punjab.

She said that trainings were being imparted regarding rights of the children and role media identified in resolving issues like child labour, abuse, corporal punishment, missing facilities in schools, child neglect at family level & children without parental care, beggary, child marriages, sale of children, disabled children and street children.

She said that the stakeholders should organized awareness sessions in D.G Khan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Pakpatan, Sahiwal, Okara and Multan in coordination with district Regional Offices Advisers Consultants for the protection of children .