Training Starts For Capacity Building Of Information Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :A five weeks mandatory training for the officers of the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the auspices of provincial Services academy (PSA) Peshawar started here at Pakistan Academy for Rural Development to enhance their capacity.

Addressing the inaugural session of the training, the Director General PSA Ahmad Hassan and Director Chief Instructor Nosheen Azam briefed the participants about the purpose and importance of the training.

The participants included 12 officers of the concerned department hoped that the training would help them to run the affairs of their offices in a much better way.

It is worth mentioning here that the training would end by mid of August.

