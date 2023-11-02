Training starts regarding anti-polio drive to launch on Nov 20 in Ketch

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Ketch District Health Officer Dr. Ababgar Baloch said on Thursday that training for UCMO and area in-charges regarding the anti-polio campaign on November 20, 2023 has begun.

In the initial training session, Dr.

Baloch emphasized on improving the quality of the polio campaign and said that the positive environmental pattern in Hub district was an alert for the entire Makran division, including Ketch district.

He said that all resources should be fully utilized to administer polio drops to children less than five years of age in Ketch district. He also said that a list of zero-dose children should be compiled during the campaign so that these children could be identified and vaccinated after the campaign.

Dr. Baloch also stressed the need for proper micro-planning and accelerated social mobilization.