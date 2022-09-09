Training suitable pursuit to enhance skills: NSPP Rector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :National school of Public Policy (NSPP) Rector Dr Ijaz Munir has said training is a stable pursuit to enhance skills and achieve goals.

He said this while addressing a certificate distribution ceremony among participants who completed the 116th National Management Course (NMC) and the 31st Senior Management Course (SMC) at the National Management College on Friday.

He said: "The training will help officers in performing their duties in a more efficient manner." Dr Ijaz Munir added public service was a professional responsibility of the officers which played an active role for progress of the country.

The rector, highlighting the role of the NSPP, said: "In our training efforts, we aim at grooming public managers with a combination of knowledge, skills and ethics besides inculcating a sense of mission for public service." He added the NSPP was looking forward to continue working with institutions in the region as well as the world.

As 51 officers had completed their NMC while 47 SMC. Former principal secretary Tariq Najeeb Najmi,NIPP Dean Safdar Sohail, IGP Faisal Shahkar, Azmat Ali Ranjha, Naeem Aslam, Rahatul Ain andothers were also present.