UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Training System For Hajjaj To Be Improved To Paint Better Image Of Country Abroad: Noorul Haq Qadri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 06:33 PM

Training system for Hajjaj to be improved to paint better image of country abroad: Noorul Haq Qadri

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Noorul Haq Qadri Thursday said Hujjaj are ambassadors of Pakistan and the government will improve training system to paint better image of the country in the world

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Noorul Haq Qadri Thursday said Hujjaj are ambassadors of Pakistan and the government will improve training system to paint better image of the country in the world.

Addressing a consultative workshop, organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs at the Directorate of Hajj Multan and media talk here, he said there is need to improve the training system for the hujjaj including travelling, cleanliness and care of other people.

He said training of women regarding religion and Fiqah is also necessary, adding women pilgrims should use 'Abaya' during Hajj in respect of Haramain Sharifain.

He said the Hajj experience is better during the last year compared to past, and added consultative workshops are being conducted at various places to improve its weaknesses.

He assured that suggestions given by Hujjaj would be considered to improve Hajj arrangements for the next year.

About subsidy on Hajj, Qadri said the ministry refunded Rs 25,000 to 68,000 to pilgrims during Hajj 2019.

He said this is the first time that the government introduced E-visa service and started direct airline service from Quetta to Jeddah and Madina last year.

He said temporary Hajj directorate camp is set up at Gilgit-Baltistan. Earlier, hujjaj hailing from that region had to come to Islamabad.

Qadri said 'Road to Makkah' project is a good experience and added they would request the Saudi government to provide this facility to other stations of the country.

He said immigration, customs and other facilities were provided in Pakistan through this project.

He said meeting is scheduled with Saudi authorities in first week of December and added they would try to get permission for providing transport and fresh food facility to Pakistani hujjaj at Mina, Muzdalfa and Arafat.

He said the government is considering for preparing three-year Hajj policy and balloting draw after consultation with all stakeholders to facilitate Hajj pilgrims by keeping in view models of Indonesia, Malaysia and Iran.

The minister said the government is providing facilities to all minorities according to our religion and law of the land.

He said Hajj is a healthy exercise which is performed physically and financially.

He directed the Hajj organisers, officials and master trainers to prepare pilgrims mentally about the Hajj rituals and its somehow difficulties occurred in between of Hajj performance.

He said the Saudi crown prince increased about 25,000 Hajj quota for Pakistan last year on a proposal of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Joint Secretary Zeenat Hussain Bangash and others were also present.

Director Hajj of Directorate of Hajj Multan Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, hujjaj presented their suggestions for the improvement in Hajj arrangements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister World Quetta Hajj Iran Jeddah Road Saudi Makkah Indonesia Malaysia Imtiaz Ali Turkish Lira December Women 2019 Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Nepra notifies Rs.1.83 per unit in electricity tar ..

3 minutes ago

Two students represent Pakistan at UNCRC

23 minutes ago

Northern v Southern Punjab ends in a draw

25 minutes ago

Ambassador Janjua briefs Belgian varsity students ..

1 minute ago

Smog: Schools to remain closed on Friday in Lahore ..

1 minute ago

Local markets witness fall in Gold price

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.