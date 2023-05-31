Training to enhance child protection, welfare in KP concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A two-day Child Protection Information Management System Training to enhance child protection and welfare in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded here on Wednesday.

The training was organized by KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission, in Collaboration with UNICEF.

The training was chaired by Salama Begum, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Social Welfare Department.

Sohail Ahmad, a Child Protection Specialist from UNICEF, highlighted the objectives of the workshop.

He mentioned that UNICEF, in collaboration with KPCPWC, recently handed over a well-functioning Child Protection Case Management and Referral System to the Child Protection Units established across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the Newly Merged Districts.

The system aims to identify and register cases of child abuse, conduct investigations, monitor and follow up on interventions and referrals, and facilitate the rehabilitation of children who have experienced various forms of abuse, he added.

Sohail emphasized the imminent launch and deployment of the KP CP-IMS to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Case Management and Referral System.

The KP CP-IMS will integrate and streamline data throughout the Child Protection Units and will be connected with other line departments and referral partners.

He highlighted the critical role of Child Protection Units in the referral process, documentation, and operational considerations to optimize the system's functionality to address the unique challenges faced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and provide a safe and secure environment for all children.

42 participants from Child Protection Units, Zamung Kor, Police Department, Social Welfare Department and Child Protection Staff from Newly Merged Districts attended the training.

The Oxford Policy Management Team structured the training to allow participants maximum time to enter actual cases in the system received from the field.

They also addressed and noted down all the queries of the participants, which will help in customizing the CP-IMS to address the challenges faced by children in the province.

During the training, the participants received hands-on training on all modules of the CP-IMS, empowering them to become master trainers capable of conducting future training sessions for other system users in their respective departments.

Additionally, the workshop provided a comprehensive overview of the software's data consolidation and analysis modules, particularly the dashboard and reporting module.

In her concluding remarks, Salama Begum commended all the participants for their dedication and commitment to the cause of Child Protection in their respective roles.

She strongly encouraged the participants to apply the knowledge and skills gained from the training to their roles, ensuring and safeguarding the rights of the children.

She added that the integration of the Child Protection Case Management and Referral System with the CP-IMS is a significant step towards efficient data management and effective responses to the needs of vulnerable children.

Salama Begum highlighted the importance of collective action in addressing the complex challenges of child abuse, violence, exploitation, and neglect.

She emphasized the need to remain proactive and responsive to emerging challenges in this ever-changing world.

She said that with the successful completion of the training, the stage is now set for the imminent and sustainable launch of the KP CP-IMS.

This milestone marks a significant step in protecting the rights and well-being of children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reinforcing the commitment of UNICEF and the KP Government to ensure a safer environment for every child, she noted.