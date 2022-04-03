Training to enhance professional capacity of Afghan Commissionerate staff completed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :A Five-day capacity development training for the staff members of the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CAR-KP) was completed to enhance professional capacity of the CAR-KP staff to perform their duty more effectively.

The Training was organized at IMSciences Peshawar by CAR-KP under its project "Strengthening Social Cohesion and Social Well-being among Afghan Refugees and members of Host Community (SSCSWAHC) and financially assisted by SSARC-GIZ, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

As many as Twenty five staff members from different projects and offices of the CAR-KP completed the training.

Project Manager SSCSWAHC CAR-KP Shuja Ur Rehman, Director IMSciences Dr. Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Project Director SSU CAR-KP Fazal e Rabbi, Technical Advisor SSARC-GIZ Saiqa Akbar Babar and other guests distributed Training Completion Certificates among the Training participants.