Training To Enhance Teachers Communication Skills Held
Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2024 | 07:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The SPEAK-ELT project, initiated under the TEA Alumni Small Grant Program, to improve teachers communication skills, concluded on Sunday at the Ghanta Ghar Walled City Office in Multan.
Led by educator Sonia Safdar and sponsored by the U.S. Embassy and RELO Pakistan, the project was implemented by Vision Building Future.
The six-week programme aimed to enhance teachers' communication skills, promote mental health, and create stress-free classrooms for students. A unique aspect was its focus on integrating local culture into teaching. Umair Ghazanfar, Assistant Director of the Walled City Authority Multan, highlighted how cultural elements could enrich classroom practices, making learning more engaging.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Saif and District education Officer Sheikh Rafiq commended the organizers and participants for their dedication to professional growth.
They emphasized the importance of such initiatives in equipping teachers to address students' diverse needs.
The program trained 23 teachers from public and private sectors, including early school educators and master's candidates in English. Participants showcased their communication skills through language stations, reflecting their practical learning and ability to implement innovative teaching strategies.
The ceremony concluded with certificate distribution, recognizing the participants' efforts. Guests were presented with traditional Multani Ajraks and shields as tokens of appreciation. Sonia Safdar expressed pride in the participants’ growth, emphasizing the importance of supportive, innovative training for educators.
