Training to increase capacity building of assistant engineers: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation, Arshad Ayub Khan has said that training would help assistant engineers of KP Irrigation Department to share load work and further increase productivity of the department.

He was addressing the course completion ceremony of assistant engineers that held in Govt Engineering academy Lahore, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

He said that training would help assistant engineers to dispose of professional responsibilities in a better and effective manner.

The minister said that provincial government of KP has established various academies to improve and increase capacity of staff working in public sector departments.

The ceremony was attended by Provincial Minister for Irrigation Punjab Mohsin Leghari, Secretary Irrigation Punjab Captain (R) Saif Anjum and Chief Engineer North Zone, Nasir Ghafoor Khan.