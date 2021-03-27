UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Training Vital For Health Workers To Deal With Present Coronavirus Situation: Dr. Niaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 08:10 PM

Training vital for health workers to deal with present coronavirus situation: Dr. Niaz

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Director General of Health, Dr. Niaz Muhammad appreciated the participation of public health coordinators from 36 districts and declared it as vital to build the capacity of trained health staff in the present coronavirus situation.

He expressed these views while addressing a three-day workshop to deal with coronavirus.

The Project Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System (IDSRS) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), conducted a three-day workshop on epidemic control at a local hotel.

The workshop was attended and trained by Public Health Coordinators from 36 districts of the province. The purpose of the training workshop was to inform the participants about the timely diagnosis, reporting and response of epidemics.

Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Niaz Mohammad highlighted the aims and objectives of the program and described it as very important in terms of epidemic diseases, especially coronavirus.

Dr Niaz Mohammad said that in the current situation, such training programs are of utmost importance in enhancing the capacity of health personnel.

He said that Public Health Coordinators played a vital role soon after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and as a whole the health department has been fighting with it very well.

Dr. Niaz said that the experiences gained from the training would be helpful to the participants in the field and they would be able to further train the staff.

Addressing the training workshop, Project Director (IDSRS) Dr. Ikramullah Khan also highlighted the importance of the program, which is the first of its kind in Pakistan for the prevention of epidemic diseases.

At the end of the workshop, HSRU Dr. Asghar in his address said that tackling epidemic diseases in modern times is a challenge and we have to prepare ourselves in this regard. He said that training of public health coordinators in dealing with these diseases is of utmost importance as they will be useful in carrying out their day to day activities and they will be able to monitor such epidemics in their area. He thanked the WHO for organizing the training workshop. At the end of the three-day training workshop, certificates were distributed to public health coordinators.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hotel From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

30 minutes ago

National Archives issues Glossary of Place and Loc ..

3 hours ago

160,165 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

3 hours ago

Hazara Quetta Football defeats Young Rising Stars ..

3 hours ago

Indian President Undergoing 'Routine Medical Check ..

3 hours ago

Anti polio drive from March 29

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.