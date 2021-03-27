Training vital for health workers to deal with present coronavirus situation: Dr. Niaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Director General of Health, Dr. Niaz Muhammad appreciated the participation of public health coordinators from 36 districts and declared it as vital to build the capacity of trained health staff in the present coronavirus situation.

He expressed these views while addressing a three-day workshop to deal with coronavirus.

The Project Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System (IDSRS) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), conducted a three-day workshop on epidemic control at a local hotel.

The workshop was attended and trained by Public Health Coordinators from 36 districts of the province. The purpose of the training workshop was to inform the participants about the timely diagnosis, reporting and response of epidemics.

Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Niaz Mohammad highlighted the aims and objectives of the program and described it as very important in terms of epidemic diseases, especially coronavirus.

Dr Niaz Mohammad said that in the current situation, such training programs are of utmost importance in enhancing the capacity of health personnel.

He said that Public Health Coordinators played a vital role soon after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and as a whole the health department has been fighting with it very well.

Dr. Niaz said that the experiences gained from the training would be helpful to the participants in the field and they would be able to further train the staff.

Addressing the training workshop, Project Director (IDSRS) Dr. Ikramullah Khan also highlighted the importance of the program, which is the first of its kind in Pakistan for the prevention of epidemic diseases.

At the end of the workshop, HSRU Dr. Asghar in his address said that tackling epidemic diseases in modern times is a challenge and we have to prepare ourselves in this regard. He said that training of public health coordinators in dealing with these diseases is of utmost importance as they will be useful in carrying out their day to day activities and they will be able to monitor such epidemics in their area. He thanked the WHO for organizing the training workshop. At the end of the three-day training workshop, certificates were distributed to public health coordinators.