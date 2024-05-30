Open Menu

Training Vital For Positive Use Of Technology: Shaza Fatima

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 11:45 PM

Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima

A delegation of Lenovo called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A delegation of lenovo called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Thursday.

Matters regarding digitalization, Artificial Intelligence, skills development and IT infrastructure were discussed in the meeting, a news release said.

Shaza Fatima said that the present government was fully focused on the IT (information technology) sector as it had an important role in the economic uplift of the country.

Skills' training was being promoted under the vision of the prime minister, she added.

The minister said that the training of the youth for the positive use of technology was necessary, urging Lenovo to play its role in the training of Pakistani youth in IT field.

She said the government wanted to benefit from Lenovo's experiences for boosting e-gaming sector. She also ensured the IT Ministry's full support to Lenovo.

The Lenovo delegation comprises Samer El Dana, Sales Director for Gulf & Pakistan, Mohammed Rehmatullah, Head of Relationship business , MEA, Hassan Raza, Head of Product Nabil Haddad, Relationship Channel Lead, and Muhmmad Mamoon, Relationship Manger.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Business Lead From Government

Recent Stories

Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not b ..

Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..

9 minutes ago
 Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corri ..

Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor

5 minutes ago
 Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke

Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke

5 minutes ago
 PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's conv ..

PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's convoy

5 minutes ago
 Five things to know about Mexico's outgoing presid ..

Five things to know about Mexico's outgoing president

16 minutes ago
 Five killed as vehicle plunges into ravine in Swat

Five killed as vehicle plunges into ravine in Swat

26 minutes ago
Pakistan, Kuwait agree for enhancing cooperation i ..

Pakistan, Kuwait agree for enhancing cooperation in different sectors

35 minutes ago
 Commendation certificates awarded to police offici ..

Commendation certificates awarded to police officials

35 minutes ago
 Ex MCCI president Mughis A Sheikh laid to rest

Ex MCCI president Mughis A Sheikh laid to rest

44 minutes ago
 Election Tribunal adjourns rigging hearings in NA- ..

Election Tribunal adjourns rigging hearings in NA-46, 48 constituencies

42 minutes ago
 Buttler opts to field as he leads England in final ..

Buttler opts to field as he leads England in final Pakistan T20

42 minutes ago
 2 kidnapped girls recovered in Okara

2 kidnapped girls recovered in Okara

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan