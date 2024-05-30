Training Vital For Positive Use Of Technology: Shaza Fatima
Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 11:45 PM
A delegation of Lenovo called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A delegation of lenovo called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Thursday.
Matters regarding digitalization, Artificial Intelligence, skills development and IT infrastructure were discussed in the meeting, a news release said.
Shaza Fatima said that the present government was fully focused on the IT (information technology) sector as it had an important role in the economic uplift of the country.
Skills' training was being promoted under the vision of the prime minister, she added.
The minister said that the training of the youth for the positive use of technology was necessary, urging Lenovo to play its role in the training of Pakistani youth in IT field.
She said the government wanted to benefit from Lenovo's experiences for boosting e-gaming sector. She also ensured the IT Ministry's full support to Lenovo.
The Lenovo delegation comprises Samer El Dana, Sales Director for Gulf & Pakistan, Mohammed Rehmatullah, Head of Relationship business , MEA, Hassan Raza, Head of Product Nabil Haddad, Relationship Channel Lead, and Muhmmad Mamoon, Relationship Manger.
Recent Stories
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke
PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's convoy
Five things to know about Mexico's outgoing president
Five killed as vehicle plunges into ravine in Swat
Pakistan, Kuwait agree for enhancing cooperation in different sectors
Commendation certificates awarded to police officials
Ex MCCI president Mughis A Sheikh laid to rest
Election Tribunal adjourns rigging hearings in NA-46, 48 constituencies
Buttler opts to field as he leads England in final Pakistan T20
2 kidnapped girls recovered in Okara
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's convoy5 minutes ago
-
Five killed as vehicle plunges into ravine in Swat26 minutes ago
-
Commendation certificates awarded to police officials35 minutes ago
-
Ex MCCI president Mughis A Sheikh laid to rest44 minutes ago
-
Election Tribunal adjourns rigging hearings in NA-46, 48 constituencies42 minutes ago
-
2 kidnapped girls recovered in Okara42 minutes ago
-
Ali Madad vows to develop Agriculture Dept in Balochistan42 minutes ago
-
Court awards 20 years jail to accused for getting teacher job on fake appointment letter42 minutes ago
-
Provincial Ministers visits DHQ South City Hospital, Okara42 minutes ago
-
DPO orders concerned officers to resolve citizens problems on priority basis42 minutes ago
-
Two held for sending threatening messages to Senate chairman42 minutes ago
-
PM announces industry status for warehouse, logistics1 hour ago