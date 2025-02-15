Training Wksp On "Equipping Teachers To Foster Learning Skills In Students" Held
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2025 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The Post Secondary education Reform Unit (PERU) in collaboration with Quality Assurance HED Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
and Higher Education Development Project (HEDP) of Higher Education Commission at HEC Regional Centre Peshawar here on Saturday conducted a two-day training workshop titled "Equipping teachers to foster learning skills in students".
The workshop was attended by 42 college teachers from 11 colleges in KP.
The main objective of the training was to train teachers in information management skills, communication skills and problem solving skills.
Contents of the workshop were been prepared in the light of a national study conducted with undergraduate students which revealed serious learning gaps in students' skills' repertoire in the aforementioned areas.
Resource persons for the two-day workshop were Prof. Dr. Kashif Suhail Malik, consultant IIUI Islamabad and Dr. Karim Ullah from IMSciences Peshawar.
The opening ceremony was graced by Dr. Imran Ullah Marwat ( Director Quality Assurance HED KP), Nasir Shah DG HEC regional center Peshawar while the closing ceremony was graced by Prof. Dr. Shafiq ur Rehman, Advisor Quality Assurance HED KP Peshawar.
Teachers were equipped on three important learning skills through various activities. These teachers were directed to prepare students of their respective colleges in the mentioned skills.
The workshop was facilitated and coordinated by Shahrukh Irshad, Assistant Program Specialist, Post-Secondary Education Reform Unit (PERU) at HEC Islamabad.
