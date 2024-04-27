Open Menu

Training Woksp On Prevention Of Drug Addiction Among Students Held

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Training woksp on prevention of drug addiction among students held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) A three-day training workshop was organized at the Directorate of Professional Development here Saturday for the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

As many as 66 male and female teachers of middle schools of Peshawar under the title "Hum Saath Hayin" under Life Skills Teacher Training and Youth Empowerment Program participated in the workshop.

Senator Mohsin Aziz and Deputy Secretary Reforms Education Department Shazia Atta participated as special guests in the closing ceremony of the workshop.

During the training, the duties of the master trainer were performed by Lubna Ghani Hayauddin, Tasneem Akhtar Mir, Jahanzeb Zaheer and senior instructors of the Directorate of Professional Development.

The speakers lauded the efforts and said that the training was a unique drug prevention program in the education institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At the end of the workshop, the chief guest distributed certificates among the trained teachers.

The teachers were also provided with booklets and training materials in this regard so that they can go to schools and educate students on this sensitive topic.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Male

Recent Stories

New Zealand’s weak team upset Pakistan's victory ..

New Zealand’s weak team upset Pakistan's victory streak at home

5 minutes ago
 US State Dept Arabic spokesperson Hala Rharrit res ..

US State Dept Arabic spokesperson Hala Rharrit resigns over Gaza policy

21 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to provide free internet to sc ..

Punjab govt decides to provide free internet to schools across province

30 minutes ago
 Interior Minister assures protection of Chinse nat ..

Interior Minister assures protection of Chinse nationals in Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 ..

Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons

2 hours ago
 SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters

2 hours ago
PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in ..

PM to take part in World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh today

4 hours ago
 Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global a ..

Punjab Police officer Riffat Bukhari wins global award

4 hours ago
 Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding ..

Punjab Police Hero ASP Shehbano Naqvi’s wedding festivities spark joy

4 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fas ..

TECNO CAMON 30 Series set to launch at a grand fashion show in Karachi

5 hours ago
 Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to ..

Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan