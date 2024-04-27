Training Woksp On Prevention Of Drug Addiction Among Students Held
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) A three-day training workshop was organized at the Directorate of Professional Development here Saturday for the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.
As many as 66 male and female teachers of middle schools of Peshawar under the title "Hum Saath Hayin" under Life Skills Teacher Training and Youth Empowerment Program participated in the workshop.
Senator Mohsin Aziz and Deputy Secretary Reforms Education Department Shazia Atta participated as special guests in the closing ceremony of the workshop.
During the training, the duties of the master trainer were performed by Lubna Ghani Hayauddin, Tasneem Akhtar Mir, Jahanzeb Zaheer and senior instructors of the Directorate of Professional Development.
The speakers lauded the efforts and said that the training was a unique drug prevention program in the education institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
At the end of the workshop, the chief guest distributed certificates among the trained teachers.
The teachers were also provided with booklets and training materials in this regard so that they can go to schools and educate students on this sensitive topic.
