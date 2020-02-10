UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Training Workshop At King Edward Medical University Discusses Handling Of Coronavirus Patients

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:50 PM

Training workshop at King Edward Medical University discusses handling of coronavirus patients

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Monday arranged a training workshop at King Edward Medical University (KEMU) for doctors and staff on handling of coronavirus suspects and patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Monday arranged a training workshop at King Edward Medical University (KEMU) for doctors and staff on handling of coronavirus suspects and patients.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said the event was arranged especially for doctors and staff who are working at the specially set up coronavirus ward.

In Lahore, more than 200 doctors and staff were trained to take care of the suspected patients of coronavirus.

The secretary said that the training programme would be arranged in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Sialkot also. He hoped that the initiative would play crucial role in saving doctors and staff concerned from contracting the virus if they come across any patient.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Rawalpindi Sialkot Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends opening of first over ..

41 minutes ago

Manal bint Mohammed welcomes world leaders, expert ..

41 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Saud Al Mu&#039;alla

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police participate with integrated platfor ..

1 hour ago

Tourists to reclaim VAT using self-service kiosks: ..

1 hour ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.