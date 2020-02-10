Training workshop at King Edward Medical University discusses handling of coronavirus patients

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Monday arranged a training workshop at King Edward Medical University (KEMU) for doctors and staff on handling of coronavirus suspects and patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Monday arranged a training workshop at King Edward Medical University (KEMU) for doctors and staff on handling of coronavirus suspects and patients.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said the event was arranged especially for doctors and staff who are working at the specially set up coronavirus ward.

In Lahore, more than 200 doctors and staff were trained to take care of the suspected patients of coronavirus.

The secretary said that the training programme would be arranged in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Sialkot also. He hoped that the initiative would play crucial role in saving doctors and staff concerned from contracting the virus if they come across any patient.