Training workshop at UAF concludes

November 22, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :A two-day training workshop on 'Effective Pedagogical Strategies for Lecturers and Assistant Professors' organized by Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, concluded here on Tuesday.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said the UAF was taking all possible measures to enhance capacity of the faculty.

He praised efforts of the QEC for arranging training of faculty members on effective skills.

Prof Dr Khurram Jahangir Sharif, a renowned expert/trainer from Qatar University, trained 20faculty members from of the university, sub-campuses as well as from community college.

Dr Irshad Bibi, the Deputy Director QEC, highlighted aims of the workshop.

