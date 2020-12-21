UrduPoint.com
Training Workshop Concludes At PMAS-AAUR

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Training workshop concludes at PMAS-AAUR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Five-day training workshop on Variable Rate Spraying Technology Development (Phase-I) was concluded here on Monday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

The workshop was organized for capacity building of young scientists, researchers, post-graduate students, industry and farmers on variable rate spraying technology development.

It was conducted under the Public Sector Development Programme funded project titled "Pilot Project for Data Driven Smart Decision Platform for Increased Agriculture Productivity (DDSDP)".

Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR, while addressing the participants said a large population was associated with the agriculture sector and there was dire need to develop modern precision and digital technology.

It would help reduce poverty at par and ensure food for the ever-increasing population, he said adding, it also provided an opportunity to develop consortium of researchers across the country for developing precision and digital agricultural technologies at farm level.

The project Director Dr. Muhammad Naveed Tahir apprised the participants with the Variable Rate Technology (VRT).

He said VRT offered an opportunity to improve production efficiency through allowing input applications in amounts and locations where they were needed.

The basic idea of VRT was to allocate agricultural inputs more efficiently by exploiting spatial variations in soil type, topographic features, fertility levels, and other field characteristics, he said.

Variable rate application includes GPS and GIS map-based, "on-the-go" sensor-based, or a combination of map and sensors. In recent years, real-time technology has been introduced into the practice of spraying variable weedicides/pesticides/fungicides.

The training covered different technical and hands-on sessions for the trainees including VRT design development, sensor detail and features, assembling of the sensors, configuration and using Artificial Intelligence, and deep learning techniques for developing automated variable rate spraying technology. A field demonstration was also arranged for the participants.

