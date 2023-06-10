UrduPoint.com

Training Workshop Concludes At UoM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Closing ceremony of two days training workshop on "Role of Seismic Interpretation in Hydrocarbon Exploration" jointly organized by Malakand Geological Society, Department of Geology in collaboration with ORIC & Kamyab Jawan Markaz held at University of Malakand (UoM)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ): Closing ceremony of two days training workshop on "Role of Seismic Interpretation in Hydrocarbon Exploration" jointly organized by Malakand Geological Society, Department of Geology in collaboration with ORIC & Kamyab Jawan Markaz held at University of Malakand (UoM).

The VC UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad presented shields and certificates to the resource person, Dr Haris Ahmad Khan, Principal Petroleum Geologist, Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan, Asad Mohammad, HoD Geology, Faculty Members and Students of Department of Geology and Dr Jawad Hussain, Focal Person, Kamyab Jawan Markaz.

Besides, prizes were distributed among the top three students in the quiz competition.

Dr Haris Ahmad Khan, HDIP Islamabad assured full support and cooperation to sign an MoU between University of Malakand and HDIP, Islamabad and to provide paid internships to the students of the Department of Geology.

The VC UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad thanked the Resource Person, Dr Haris Ahmad Khan and highly appreciated the efforts of Asad Mohammad, HoD Geology and faculty members for organizing the event.

More Stories From Pakistan

