Training Workshop Equips Video Journalists With Modern Media Skills Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Training workshop equips video journalists with modern media skills held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A comprehensive training workshop aimed at empowering video journalists with modern media tools and techniques was held here at the Peshawar Press Club, organized by the Video Journalists Forum.

The initiative focused on enhancing the technical expertise and adaptability of video professionals in line with the evolving demands of digital journalism.

Ismail Khan, Chief Executive of Peshawar City Institute of Medical Sciences, addressed participants and emphasized the growing need for technological education to confront global challenges.

He praised the role of video journalists as front line storytellers, underlining the importance of continuous training in social media, digital production, and emerging technologies.

Ahmed Nawaz, Chief Executive of Ahmed Productions and the workshop’s Master Trainer, conducted hands-on sessions covering the use of mirror less DSLR cameras, 3-axis gimbals stabilizers, and live streaming techniques for platforms such as Facebook and YouTube.

Forum President Sheikh Ashfaq Hussain announced that the training series will continue, with future sessions dedicated to advanced media tools and production equipment.

As a token of appreciation, a lucky draw was held at the conclusion of the workshop, with participants receiving mobile microphones and other essential gear to support their field reporting.

Muhammad Riaz, President of the Peshawar Press Club, reaffirmed the club’s commitment to supporting journalists through skill-building programs, ensuring they remain equipped to meet the challenges of modern journalism.

The event was attended by over 40 video journalists, including senior journalist Shamim Shahid, senior video journalist Muhammad Rizwan Sheikh, and Forum officials Nasir Naeem, Sabtain Bukhari, and Arsalan Takar.

