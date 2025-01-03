Training Workshop For Administrative Officers Concludes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2025 | 06:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) A two-day training workshop for administrative officers of grades 17-18 at the University of Sargodha concluded.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas participated as the chief guest in the closing ceremony, while Waqar Ahmad, Registrar UoS, prominent speakers, including the Chairperson of the Department of Social Work, Punjab University Lahore, Prof. Dr. Uzma Ashiq, Principal of the College of Engineering and Technology, Dr. Muhammad Haris Aziz, and Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell, Dr. Imran Ghafoor also attended the ceremony.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas distributed certificates among 50 participants. He appreciated the efforts of the Human Resource Centre in organizing the workshop and encouraged administrative officers to apply the knowledge gained in their daily responsibilities. He emphasized that such training programs are essential for professional development and fostering a culture of excellence at the university.
Dr. Imran Ghafoor delivered a lecture on academic quality assurance and compliance, emphasizing the importance of maintaining academic standards and ensuring compliance with policies for better institutional outcomes.
Prof. Dr. Muhammad Haris Aziz discussed continuous process improvement, highlighting how minor process adjustments can lead to significant improvements in efficiency and effectiveness.
Prof. Dr. Uzma Ashiq addressed the participants on governance, transparency, and discipline, stressing the need for clear governance structures, ethical practices, and adherence to rules to achieve organizational success.
Mr. Khursheed Yousaf emphasized that effective leadership requires continuous learning and adapting to challenges in a dynamic environment.
