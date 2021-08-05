UrduPoint.com

Training Workshop For AIOU's Faculty, Admin Staff Concluded

Thu 05th August 2021

Training workshop for AIOU's faculty, admin staff concluded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Two-day professional training workshop of faculty members and administrative staff of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) was concluded here on Thursday.

The basic purpose of the training was both orientation and capacity building of the newly appointed and promoted faculty members and administrative staff.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Dean, Faculty of Education Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood said that the faculty of AIOU has rendered invaluable services to the cause of education and university administration is focusing at enhancing their professional skills and expertise.

He urged upon the newly elected faculty and administrative staff to resolve issues of the students on the priority basis.

He added that Prof Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum keenly monitors supreme interests of the institution and is always supportive for mutual benefits of the university and its employees.

He emphasized that AIOU faculty and administrative staff should focus at enhancing positive image of the university.

He thanked all those departments who collaborated to organize this training workshop successfully. On the second day of the training workshop, heads of various administrative and servicing departments gave detailed briefings about the roles and responsibilities of their concerned departments.

While addressing the participants, Dr. Mehmood Ul Hassan, Prof Emeritus highlighted that the basic purpose of the training was both orientation and capacity building of the newly appointed, promoted faculty members and administrative staff.

