Training Workshop For ATCs' Judges Starts

Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Thursday stressed the need for completing trial in time of anti terrorism and criminal cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Thursday stressed the need for completing trial in time of anti terrorism and criminal cases.

He said delay in cases could not be tolerated, adding that it was needed to put focus on capacity building of judiciary.

He was addressing a training workshop held for judges of anti terrorism courts (ATCs) at the Punjab Judicial Academy.

Justice Qasim Khan said that Punjab Judicial academy was playing its effective role in enhancing capacity building of the judiciary.

Capacity building workshops and courses would help in further exploring skills, he said and added that it was need of the hour that judges should be equipped with case management skills to ensure timely justice.

Punjab Judicial Academy DG Habibullah Amir also spoke.

More Stories From Pakistan

