Training workshop for Bahawalpur police held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :On the directions of the Inspector General Police, Punjab, a training workshop was held here for officials of Bahawalpur district police to improve investigative skills.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, IGP Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar had directed to hold of training workshops for police officials to make them aware of modern knowledge and techniques about the investigation field.

"Under the supervision of District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas, a training session was held for Bahawalpur police officials where SP (Investigation), Salman Liaquat put light on modern techniques and research about the investigation field," he said.

He said that the workshop was organized in collaboration with Investigation Department and Narcotics Investigation Unit would help in boosting the skills and expertise of Bahawalpur police to investigate cases.