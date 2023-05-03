UrduPoint.com

Training Workshop For Bahawalpur Police Held

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Training workshop for Bahawalpur police held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :On the directions of the Inspector General Police, Punjab, a training workshop was held here for officials of Bahawalpur district police to improve investigative skills.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, IGP Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar had directed to hold of training workshops for police officials to make them aware of modern knowledge and techniques about the investigation field.

"Under the supervision of District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas, a training session was held for Bahawalpur police officials where SP (Investigation), Salman Liaquat put light on modern techniques and research about the investigation field," he said.

He said that the workshop was organized in collaboration with Investigation Department and Narcotics Investigation Unit would help in boosting the skills and expertise of Bahawalpur police to investigate cases.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

PM lauds FO, other organizations for safely evacua ..

PM lauds FO, other organizations for safely evacuating Pakistanis stranded in Su ..

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd May 2023

1 hour ago
 e&amp; reports consolidated revenue of AED 13.0 bi ..

E&amp; reports consolidated revenue of AED 13.0 billion in Q1 2023

9 hours ago
 Sheraa sets stage for UAE&#039;s next generation o ..

Sheraa sets stage for UAE&#039;s next generation of entrepreneurs

9 hours ago
 Shurooq reveals new developments during their show ..

Shurooq reveals new developments during their showcase at ATM 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.