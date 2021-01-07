UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Training Workshop For Capacity Building Of Revenue Officers Held

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Training workshop for capacity building of revenue officers held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :On the special instructions of Senior Member board of Revenue, Sindh, Qazi Shahid Pervez, District Administration Hyderabad organized a training workshop for the capacity building of revenue officers, here at  Shahbaz Hall on Thursday.  Addressing the training workshop, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said the objective of the training is to enhance the capacity of the revenue officers and officials as to they could perform effectively and efficiently.  He  directed all the revenue officers and staff to make the training workshop an opportunity for enhancing their capabilities and play their effective role for the fame and name of the department.  The DC further directed the officials to perform their duties diligently and efficiently within the ambit of revenue laws.

  Addressing the workshop, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tabraiz Sadiq Murree welcomed all the participants and hoped that the training would assist in making the process of revenue collection swifter through the enhanced performance of the revenue officers.  In the workshop, Deputy Director E&I Board of Revenue Hyderabad Ali Muhammad Babar, Assistant Director E&I Noman Ahmed Lodhi, all the Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars, Assistant Mukhtiarkars and Tapidars participated.  Addressing the workshop, Ali Muhammad Babar briefed in detail various aspects of Advance Agriculture Tax, Miscellaneous, Dhal, Abiano and Revenue Calendar Kharif, Rabi and Adhawa seasons and other laws.

 He also informed about the revenue powers of AC, Mukhtiarkar, Supervisor and Tapidar. 

Related Topics

Sindh Murree Agriculture Hyderabad All

Recent Stories

ADQ expands foundation for healthcare and pharma e ..

57 minutes ago

PITB signs MoU with Punjab Information Commission ..

1 hour ago

AED4.3 billion of real estate transactions in Duba ..

1 hour ago

Armeena Khan believes Zoos seriously need to be do ..

1 hour ago

CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

1 hour ago

EAD Secretary-General participates in virtual envi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.