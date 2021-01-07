Training workshop for capacity building of revenue officers held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :On the special instructions of Senior Member board of Revenue, Sindh, Qazi Shahid Pervez, District Administration Hyderabad organized a training workshop for the capacity building of revenue officers, here at Shahbaz Hall on Thursday. Addressing the training workshop, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said the objective of the training is to enhance the capacity of the revenue officers and officials as to they could perform effectively and efficiently. He directed all the revenue officers and staff to make the training workshop an opportunity for enhancing their capabilities and play their effective role for the fame and name of the department. The DC further directed the officials to perform their duties diligently and efficiently within the ambit of revenue laws.

Addressing the workshop, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tabraiz Sadiq Murree welcomed all the participants and hoped that the training would assist in making the process of revenue collection swifter through the enhanced performance of the revenue officers. In the workshop, Deputy Director E&I Board of Revenue Hyderabad Ali Muhammad Babar, Assistant Director E&I Noman Ahmed Lodhi, all the Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars, Assistant Mukhtiarkars and Tapidars participated. Addressing the workshop, Ali Muhammad Babar briefed in detail various aspects of Advance Agriculture Tax, Miscellaneous, Dhal, Abiano and Revenue Calendar Kharif, Rabi and Adhawa seasons and other laws.

He also informed about the revenue powers of AC, Mukhtiarkar, Supervisor and Tapidar.