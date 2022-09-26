UrduPoint.com

Training Workshop For Civil Judges Starts At Judicial Academy KP

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :A three weeks post-promotion Statutory Training for Senior Civil Judges/Aala Illaqa Qazis commenced on Monday at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy.

Twenty five (25) Senior Civil Judges/Aala Illaqa Qazis participated in the training. The hon'ble Chairman KPJA/Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court, Peshawar, Mr. Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan honored the occasion as chief guest.

The Director General and faculty members of the academy along with Registrar, PHC and other Principal Staff Officers of PHC were present at the occasion. Chief Justice, Mr. Qaiser Rashid Khan in his address remarked that Senior Civil Judges have a long way to tread upon and it is hoped that they will set forth such values and the metrics which will improvise judicial system.

The Director General, KPJA, Farah Jamshid welcomed the participants and thanked the hon'ble Chairman/Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court, Peshawar, Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan for gracing the inaugural session. She highlighted the course to have been designed keeping in view contemporary challenges.

She added that the course include specialized subjects such as Role of Judiciary in Mitigating Climate Change and its impacts and personal well-being and leadership skills. She hoped that the training will substantially improve the professional skills and knowledge of the trainees.

To highlight the importance of remedial steps to thwart devastating effects of climate change the Chief Justice, Mr. Qaiser Rashid Khan took the initiative and planted a tree sapling inside the premises of the Academy.

