Training workshop for CPOs concludes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The five-day training workshop organized by Directorate of Social Welfare for Merged Areas in collaboration with UNICEF for staff of newly established Child Protection Units (CPUs) in merged districts and six subdivisions concluded here Friday.

The training was attended by 40 participants of merged tribal district and other staff members from Project Management Unit, Information Management Officer, Child Protection Officers, Psychologist of merged district and Child Protection and Welfare Commission KP.

The main aim and purpose of the training was to equip the staff of CPUs with essential skills and knowledge to coordinate and provide child protection services effectively including addressing the needs of children and Afghan refugees.

The ceremony was addressed by Chief Guest, Senior Planning Officer, Hamayun Khan, Chief Protection Officer Ijaz Khan, and Child Protection Specialist of UNICEF Sohail Ahamd.